EANS-Adhoc: austriamicrosystems AG / austriamicrosystems reports preliminary financial information

19.01.2011

Preliminary financial information for full year and fourth quarter 2010

Unterpremstaetten, Austria (January 19, 2011) — austriamicrosystems (SIX: AMS), a leading global designer and manufacturer of high performance analog ICs for consumer, communications, industrial, medical and automotive applications, reports preliminary unaudited financial information for full year and fourth quarter 2010.

Full year 2010 group revenues increased sharply to EUR 209.4 million, growing by 53% from EUR 137.2 million for 2009 (48% in constant currency). Fourth quarter group revenues 2010 were EUR 57.9 million, 32% higher compared to the fourth quarter 2009 (27% in constant currency) and sequentially up 4% from the third quarter 2010. Gross margin for full year 2010 was 48%, a strong increase from 34% reported for 2009 given the return to very high levels of capacity utilization. Gross margin for the fourth quarter 2010 was 51%, compared to 42% in the fourth quarter 2009. Cash and short-term investments reached EUR 44.2 million at year-end while net debt fell to EUR 3.5 million given the strong cash flow generation in 2010.

Looking forward, austriamicrosystems sees the current positive business environment continuing in 2011. Based on currently available information, austriamicrosystems expects a strong first quarter and full year revenue and earnings growth for 2011 above expected analog semiconductor market growth.

austriamicrosystems will publish detailed audited financial information for 2010 on March 1, 2011 after market close.

About austriamicrosystems

austriamicrosystems is a leading designer and manufacturer of high performance analog ICs, combining more than 25 years of analog design capabilities and system know-how with its own state-of-the-art manufacturing and test facilities. austriamicrosystems leverages its expertise in low power and high accuracy to provide industry-leading standard and customized analog products. Operating worldwide with over 1,000 employees, austriamicrosystems focuses on the areas of power management, sensors & sensor interfaces, and mobile infotainment in its markets Consumer & Communications, Industry & Medical and Automotive, complemented by its analog specialty foundry activities. austriamicrosystems is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange in Zurich (ticker symbol: AMS). For more information, please visit the web site at www.austriamicrosystems.com.

