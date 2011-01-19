EANS-Adhoc: SAF AG / SAF announces preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2010

- Revenues of EUR 4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2010 below previous year (Q4/09: EUR 4.5 million) -

19.01.2011

Total revenues for fiscal year 2010 at EUR 15.6 million effected by weakening licensing business

- Net profit of EUR 1.4 million doubles in the year over year comparison

Tägerwilen/Switzerland, January 19, 2011.

After a preliminary review of its 2010 fourth quarter performance SAF AG, which is listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN CH0024848738), announced the preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2010. The company generated total revenues of EUR 4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2010, a decrease of 8.7 percent compared to level of previous year quarter (Q4/09: EUR 4.5 million). At EUR 15.6 million company´s total revenues decreased in the fiscal year comparison, as well (2009:

EUR 16.6 million). The decrease in revenues was due primarily to the weakening licensing business contributing revenues of EUR 1.1 million in the fourth quarter (2010: EUR 4.8 million), a considerable decrease compared to previous year quarter with revenues of EUR 2,0 million.

Despite of the decrease in revenues company´s net profit increased from EUR 0.7 million in 2009 to EUR 1.4 million for the fiscal year 2010. The lack of one-off expenses that occurred in 2009 in the course of the acquisition and that significantly impacted 2009 profit figures was the determining factor for the increase. In the fourth quarter the company recorded a net profit of EUR 0.2 million (Q4/09: 0.6 million). Final audited financial figures, further details to these figures as well as the annual report will presumably be provided by the company in March 2011.

About SAF AG: SAF Simulation, Analysis and Forecasting AG specializes in the development of automated ordering and forecasting software for retailers and industrial manufacturers. SAF deploys the demand chain management approach, which controls replenishment planning based on consumer demand patterns. SAF software assists users to realize substantial cost savings and optimizes general logistics conditions through its simulation capabilities. As a result, significant competitive advantages are achieved along the entire value chain:

lower inventories, improved product availability, and last, but not least, a higher level of customer satisfaction.

SAF AG was established in 1996 by Dr. Andreas von Beringe and Prof. Dr. Gerhard Arminger. SAF shares are listed at the official market (Prime Standard) at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB). Today, the company employs approx. 100 people. Consolidated sales revenues for fiscal year 2009, according to IFRS statements, were EUR 16.6 million with consolidated profit of EUR 0.7 million which were affected by one-time costs of EUR 2.8 million due to the takeover by SAP. SAP currently holds approx. 70 percent of SAF´s shares. SAF´s products are distributed in many European countries as well as in the United States. The company is headquartered in Tägerwilen, Switzerland. SAF also has a subsidiary in the United States: SAF Simulation, Analysis and Forecasting U.S.A., Inc., Irving and in Slovakia, Bratislava: SAF Simulation, Analysis and Forecasting Slovakia s.r.o. with the focus on Nearshore-Development.

Forward Looking Statements and Estimates: This information contains forward looking statements based on assumptions and estimates of SAF's Management Board. Although we assume the expectations in these forward looking statements are realistic, we cannot guarantee they will prove to be correct. The assumptions may harbor risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual figures to differ considerably from the forward looking statements. Factors that may cause such discrepancies include, among other things, risks that are mentioned in the annual report 2009. SAF does not plan to update the forward looking statements, nor does it assume the obligation to do so.

