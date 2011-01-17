EANS-Stimmrechte: centrotherm photovoltaics AG / Veröffentlichung gemäß § 26 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch euro adhoc mit dem Ziel einer europaweiten Verbreitung. Für den Inhalt ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

Mitteilung nach § 21 Abs. 1 WpHG in Verbindung mit § 22 Abs. 1 Satz 1 Nr. 6 WpHG

Angaben zum Mitteilungspflichtigen:

-----------------------------------

Name: Capital Research and Management Company Sitz: Los Angeles, California Staat: USA

Die Capital Research and Management Company, Los Angeles, California, USA, hat uns am 14. Januar gemäß $ 21 Abs. 1 WpHG folgendes mitgeteilt:

On 11 January 2011, the stake of Capital Research and Management Company in the voting rights in centrotherm photovoltaics AG, Johannes-Schmid-Straße 8, 89143 Blaubeuren, Germany, exceeded the threshold of 3 %. On that date, Capital Research and Management Company held 3.27 % (692,375 ordinary shares (Stammaktien)) in relation to all voting rights in centrotherm photovoltaics AG.

3.27 % (692,375 ordinary shares) of all voting rights in centrotherm photovoltaics AG were attributed to Capital Research and Management Company pursuant to section 22 (1) sent. 1 no. 6 WpHG. Of those voting rights arising from 692,375 ordinary shares, voting rights arising from 637,375 ordinary shares (3.01%) were held by SMALLCAP World Fund, Inc., Los Angeles, California, USA, which is thus a shareholder holding a stake of 3 % or more in the voting rights in centrotherm photovoltaics AG.

