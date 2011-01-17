EANS-Adhoc: Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG / Remarkable profit improvement in fiscal year 2010

17.01.2011

Ternitz/Vienna, 17 January 2011. Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG (SBO), listed on the ATX market of the Vienna Stock Exchange, generated in 2010 a remarkable increase in sales and profit due to a positive market environment.

Based on preliminary figures, group sales went up by 22 % from MEUR 251.6 in the year before to MEUR 306.0. Earnings before taxes (EBT) rose considerably by 79 % from MEUR 23.5 in 2009 to MEUR 42.0 in 2010.

The final figures for the full 2010 fiscal year (1 January - 31 December 2010) will be published by SBO on 10 March 2011.

end of ad-hoc-announcement ================================================================================ Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG is the global market leader in high-precision components for the oilfield service industry. The business focus is on non-magnetic drillstring components for directional drilling. As of 31 December 2010, SBO has employed a global workforce of 1,275 (31 December 2009:

1,056), thereof 370 in Ternitz/Austria and 564 in North America (including Mexico).

