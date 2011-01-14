EANS-Adhoc: Zapf Creation AG / Restructuring of Group Financing completed

Rödental, January 14, 2011 - The agreement in principle, signed at the beginning of October 2010 in order to secure long-term financing for Zapf Creation AG, has been executed. This completes the restructuring of Zapf Creation´s group financing.

