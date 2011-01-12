EANS-Adhoc: MPC Capital AG to strengthen equity through EUR 44.5 million debt-to-equity swap

ad-hoc disclosure pursuant to section 15 of the WpHG transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

12.01.2011

A debt-to-equity swap designed to strengthen MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG´s equity base was agreed between the company and some of its lending banks on January 12, 2011.

Under the agreement, a total of approximately 2.8 million new no-par bearer shares from authorised capital is to be issued ex rights to the participating banks; this would increase the company´s share capital from EUR 27,020,000 to approximately EUR 29.8 million. In return, the banks will contribute loan receivables in a nominal amount of approx. EUR 44.5 million in the form of a non-cash contribution to MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG.

MPC Capital Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG expects to recognise extraordinary income in an amount of approximately EUR 34.5 million from this debt-to-equity swap, which is designed to improve the company´s balance sheet structure and strengthen its equity base. The debt-to-equity swap is subject to conditions on which the contractual partners have agreed to maintain silence about and is to be fully implemented until beginning February, 2011.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG Palmaille 67 D-22767 Hamburg phone: ++49 (0) 40380224347 FAX: ++49 (0) 40380224878 mail: ir @ mpc-capital.com WWW: http://www.mpc-capital.de sector: Financial & Business Services ISIN: DE0005187603 indexes: SDAX, CDAX, Classic All Share, Prime All Share stockmarkets: regulated dealing/prime standard: Frankfurt, free trade: Berlin, Stuttgart, Düsseldorf, Hannover, München, regulated dealing: Hamburg language: English

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

MPC Capital AG

Till Gießmann

Head of Investor Relations

++49 (0) 40 380224347

t.giessmann@mpc-capital.com