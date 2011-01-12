EANS-Adhoc: aleo solar AG / aleo solar AG increases annual revenue to EUR 553 million in 2010

aleo solar AG [ISIN: DE000A0JM634] today announced that, based on preliminary calculations, it expects to have achieved revenue of EUR 553.6 million and a very solid EBIT margin in financial year 2010. The company had previously anticipated annual revenue of at least EUR 500 million. Revenue was up 47.2 percent in 2010 compared to the previous year (EUR 376.1 million).

The 2010 annual report containing the final figures is expected to be published on 24 March 2011.

