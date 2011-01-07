EANS-Adhoc: C-QUADRAT Investment AG / Additional revenues from performance fees in December 2010

Vienna / Frankfurt, 07.01.2011. Due to the positive performance and the achievement of new price highs of some investment funds managed by C-QUADRAT Kapitalanlage AG and ARTS Asset Management GmbH, in December 2010 the C-QUADRAT Group has gained additional earnings from performance fees.

The additional revenues from performance fees of C-QUADRAT Kapitalanlage AG in December 2010 amount to roughly EUR 6.5 million. The additional revenues from performance fees of ARTS Asset Management GmbH, in which C-QUADRAT Investment AG holds a stake of 45%, amount in the same period to roughly EUR 5.7 million.

These additional revenues from performance fees will have a positive influence on the group results of the C-QUADRAT Investment AG. The final annual results will be announced on 29.03.2011 in accordance with the financial calendar.

