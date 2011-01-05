EANS-Adhoc: COLEXON Energy AG / Changes in the Management Board of Colexon Energy AG

05.01.2011

In its meeting as of today, the Supervisory Board of Colexon Energy AG has appointed Mr. Volker Hars, COO of the company, as the new CEO. At the same time, Mr. Thorsten Preugschas has ceased to be a member of the Management Board.

During the last twelve months, Mr. Volker Hars has been responsible for developing the overall strategy of the company and especially for the IPP segment with focus on Italy. Consequently, Mr. Tobias Friedrich, authorized signatory of the company, assumes the overall responsibility for the "Project" sales unit.

The company points out that these changes are an important step on the way to a further development of the company in the international photovoltaic market and to implement a sustainable improvement of cost efficiency.

