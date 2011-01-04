EANS-Adhoc: Agreement on the sale of the Static Flat Gaskets business of the Freudenberg Group to ElringKlinger comes into effect

ad-hoc disclosure pursuant to section 15 of the WpHG transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

04.01.2011

Dettingen/Erms, (Germany) January 4, 2011 +++ With effect from January 1, 2011, ElringKlinger AG has closed the transaction relating to the acquisition of the Static Flat Gaskets business - encompassing business activities in respect of cylinder-head and exhaust system gaskets - from Freudenberg & Co. KG, Weinheim.

Following the official authorization by the antitrust authorities and the approval of staff representatives at the Nantiat site in France as regards the completion of the planned takeover, the purchase agreement was signed on September 30, 2010.

Alongside the Freudenberg subsidiary Burgmann Automotive GmbH, Gelting, Germany, ElringKlinger has also taken over part of Freudenberg-Meillor S.A.S., Nantiat, France, as well as Oigra Meillor s.r.l., Turin, Italy.

Inclusion in the consolidated group is applicable as at January 1, 2011. Therefore, the newly acquired Static Flat Gaskets lead center of the Freudenberg Group will contribute to sales and earnings of the ElringKlinger Group as from the first quarter of 2011.

end of announcement euro adhoc

issuer: ElringKlinger AG Max Eyth Straße 2 D-72581 Dettingen/Erms phone: +49(0)7123 724-0 FAX: +49(0)7123-7249000 mail: info @ elringklinger.de WWW: http://www.elringklinger.de sector: Automotive Equipment ISIN: DE0007856023 indexes: MDAX, Classic All Share, Prime All Share

stockmarkets: regulated dealing/prime standard: Frankfurt, free trade: Berlin, Düsseldorf, München, regulated dealing: Stuttgart language: English

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

ElringKlinger AG Investor Relations / Press Relations

Max-Eyth-Straße 2, 72581 Dettingen/Erms

Phone: +49 (0)7123-724-137

Fax: +49 (0)7123-724-641

E-mail: stephan.haas @ elringklinger.de