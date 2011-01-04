EANS-Adhoc: Jungfraubahn Holding AG / More guests on the Jungfraujoch in 2010

04.01.2011

The year 2010 saw 672,000 passengers make the trip up to the Jungfraujoch - Top of Europe. This figure was some 21,000 (3.2%) up on the previous year's total. The other destinations served by Switzerland's Jungfrau Railways Group were also well frequented, with the Wengernalp, Mürren and Harder Railways also carrying more passengers last year.

Following the global financial crisis and fears of swine flu in 2009, last year saw the Jungfrau Railways Group recording higher bookings from almost all source markets. Increased marketing in Asia helped boost business from that continent, notably in the group travel sector.

But for the disruption to European air travel following the Eyjafjallajoekull volcano eruption in Iceland, the Jungfrau Railways Group would have registered even higher passenger figures in 2010.

Passenger total Passenger totals Change 2010 2009 in percent • Jungfau Railway 672,000 651,000 +3.2% (Joch arrivals) • Wengernalp Railway 2,488,000 2,444,000 +1.8% (total passengers) • Grindelwald-First 467,000 484,000 -3.5% (from valley station) • Mürren Railway 546,000 541,000 +0.9% (total passengers) • Harder Railway 148,700 145,900 +1,9% (total passengers)

2010/2011 winter season

The Jungfrau Ski Region - also incorporating the Grindelwald-First, Kleine Scheidegg-Männlichen and Mürren-Schilthorn - opened its 2010/2011 winter season on 27 November 2010. Up to and including 2 January 2011, turnover totalled CHF 13.9 million (0.9% up on the same period of the previous winter season). Up until 25 December business was slow. But the final week of 2010 saw excellent weather and snow conditions, enabling the Jungfrau Ski Region to exceed the previous year's results. The festive season period from 23 December to 2 January saw turnover increase to 17.5% above the same period of the 2009/2010 winter season.

