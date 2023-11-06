Zum Inhalt springen
Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
  • E-Mails
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

Greenland's ice cliffs as an early warning system for the climate

PRESS INFORMATION Greenland's ice cliffs as an early warning system for the climate

It is rare to find glaciers bounded on land by vertical ice cliffs. These ice cliffs respond with particular sensitivity to environmental changes. Research teams from Tyrol and Styria are investigating ice formations at a site in the far north of Greenland. The researchers intend to draw conclusions about the development of the Arctic climate based on the changes in the glacier walls. 

Read more

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Contact:
Ingrid Ladner
Austrian Science Fund (FWF)
Editor scilog
Telefon: +43 676 83487 8117
E-mail: ingrid.ladner@fwf.ac.at
Website: https://scilog.fwf.ac.at/

MEDIACONTACT-PLUS-MAILING UNTER AUSSCHLIESSLICHER INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS

BMKÖS/Mayer: Neuer Reside...
Alle
 
JPG, 304KB
JPG, 304KB
DOC, 57KB
 

  • MEDIACONTACT-PLUS E-MAIL

    Diese Information wurde mit MediaContact-Plus versendet.

    MediaContact-Plus ist das E-Mail-Versandsystem mit integrierter Mediendatenbank von APA-Comm.

  • FWF - Austrian Science Fund

    Zum Pressroom

    Adresse

    Sensengasse 1
    1090 Vienna
    Austria

  • Rückfragen & Kontakt

    Contact:
    Ingrid Ladner
    Austrian Science Fund (FWF)
    Editor scilog
    Telefon: +43 676 83487 8117
    E-mail: ingrid.ladner@fwf.ac.at
    Website: https://scilog.fwf.ac.at/

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: