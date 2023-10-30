Zum Inhalt springen
AI detects dangerous sleep disorders

PRESS INFORMATION AI detects dangerous sleep disorders

Kicking, screaming, lashing out – sleep disorders can turn the night into a nightmare. And if that weren’t enough, they are also a reliable harbinger of Parkinson’s and other diseases of the nervous system. A research team from Innsbruck has now combined ground-breaking technologies in a new diagnostic tool. The system will be further developed on the EU level.

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Contact:
Ingrid Ladner
Austrian Science Fund (FWF)
Editor scilog
Telefon: +43 676 83487 8117
E-mail: ingrid.ladner@fwf.ac.at
Website: https://scilog.fwf.ac.at/

