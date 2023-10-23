Zum Inhalt springen
PRESS INFORMATION Transatlantic musical crosscurrents

Instruments, sheet music and music-related knowledge were exported from Europe to the USA from an early stage in the nation’s history, long before institutions such as concert halls and opera houses were established there. Viennese Musicology researchers have investigated this transatlantic “mobility” by digging deep in two fields that had been little explored until then: the flourishing trade of music-related goods and the bourgeois music salons in the USA.

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Contact:
Ingrid Ladner
Austrian Science Fund (FWF)
Editor scilog
Telefon: +43 676 83487 8117
E-mail: ingrid.ladner@fwf.ac.at
Website: https://scilog.fwf.ac.at/

