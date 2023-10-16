Zum Inhalt springen
Cross-alpine transit protests

PRESS INFORMATION Cross-alpine transit protests

When the large highways crossing the Austrian and Swiss Alps were built, citizens’ movements protesting the transalpine traffic started to form in both countries from the 1970s onwards. They found common ground in blaming EU policy but overall employed distinct methods, also with varying success, and never really joined forces. In a recent project, historians in Innsbruck, Basel and Munich made these two environmental initiatives the subject of their comparative research. 

Read more

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Contact:
Ingrid Ladner
Austrian Science Fund (FWF)
Editor scilog
Telefon: +43 676 83487 8117
E-mail: ingrid.ladner@fwf.ac.at
Website: https://scilog.fwf.ac.at/

  • FWF - Austrian Science Fund

