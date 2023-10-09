Regulator gene for intestinal stem cells discovered

PRESS INFORMATION Regulator gene for intestinal stem cells discovered

When a cell dies, a new one has to be formed in its place. This is a regular occurrence in the intestines, where cells are especially exposed to harmful effects. But how do stem cells decide which type of cell to become? Using intestinal organoids, a research project in Vienna has identified a gene that plays an essential role in the process. The discovery promises new avenues in cancer research.

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Contact:

Ingrid Ladner

Austrian Science Fund (FWF)

Editor scilog

Telefon: +43 676 83487 8117

E-mail: ingrid.ladner@fwf.ac.at

Website: https://scilog.fwf.ac.at/