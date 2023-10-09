Regulator gene for intestinal stem cells discovered
PRESS INFORMATION Regulator gene for intestinal stem cells discovered
When a cell dies, a new one has to be formed in its place. This is a regular occurrence in the intestines, where cells are especially exposed to harmful effects. But how do stem cells decide which type of cell to become? Using intestinal organoids, a research project in Vienna has identified a gene that plays an essential role in the process. The discovery promises new avenues in cancer research.
Rückfragen & Kontakt:
Contact:
Ingrid Ladner
Austrian Science Fund (FWF)
Editor scilog
Telefon: +43 676 83487 8117
E-mail: ingrid.ladner@fwf.ac.at
Website: https://scilog.fwf.ac.at/