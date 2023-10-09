Zum Inhalt springen
Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
  • E-Mails
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

Regulator gene for intestinal stem cells discovered

PRESS INFORMATION Regulator gene for intestinal stem cells discovered

When a cell dies, a new one has to be formed in its place. This is a regular occurrence in the intestines, where cells are especially exposed to harmful effects. But how do stem cells decide which type of cell to become? Using intestinal organoids, a research project in Vienna has identified a gene that plays an essential role in the process. The discovery promises new avenues in cancer research.

Read more

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Contact:
Ingrid Ladner
Austrian Science Fund (FWF)
Editor scilog
Telefon: +43 676 83487 8117
E-mail: ingrid.ladner@fwf.ac.at
Website: https://scilog.fwf.ac.at/

MEDIACONTACT-PLUS-MAILING UNTER AUSSCHLIESSLICHER INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS

Aviso PK am 10.10.: Wien ...
Alle
 
JPG, 259KB
JPG, 259KB
DOC, 57KB
 

  • MEDIACONTACT-PLUS E-MAIL

    Diese Information wurde mit MediaContact-Plus versendet.

    MediaContact-Plus ist das E-Mail-Versandsystem mit integrierter Mediendatenbank von APA-Comm.

  • FWF - Austrian Science Fund

    Zum Pressroom

    Adresse

    Sensengasse 1
    1090 Vienna
    Austria

  • Rückfragen & Kontakt

    Contact:
    Ingrid Ladner
    Austrian Science Fund (FWF)
    Editor scilog
    Telefon: +43 676 83487 8117
    E-mail: ingrid.ladner@fwf.ac.at
    Website: https://scilog.fwf.ac.at/

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: