The emperor sends out soldiers

PRESS INFORMATION The emperor sends out soldiers

In historical files on the 18th-century “Austro-Turkish wars”, historian Sabine Jesner identifies precursors of the public health principle as it is known today. When the Habsburgs built a standing army, they also invested in statistics, quarantine rules, prevention, aftercare and procurement. Jesner’s discoveries include horseradish roots, ventilators, construction kits for field hospitals and other information lurking between the lines of the statistics.

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Contact:

Ingrid Ladner

Austrian Science Fund (FWF)

Editor scilog

Telefon: +43 676 83487 8117

E-mail: ingrid.ladner@fwf.ac.at

Website: https://scilog.fwf.ac.at/