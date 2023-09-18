How tropical plants find their pollinators

PRESS INFORMATION How tropical plants find their pollinators

In tropical forests, the pollinating of plants is a task not just for bees and moths, but also for hummingbirds, bats and rodents. A group of plants endemic to South America served as a research subject for botanists at the University of Vienna who set out to discover how evolution leads to shifts in pollinating animals and how the plants adapt to these changes. Their findings reveal that the prevailing climate is an important factor.

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Contact:

Ingrid Ladner

Austrian Science Fund (FWF)

Editor scilog

Telefon: +43 676 83487 8117

E-mail: ingrid.ladner@fwf.ac.at

Website: https://scilog.fwf.ac.at/