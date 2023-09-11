Zum Inhalt springen
Playing with brain data

PRESS INFORMATION Playing with brain data

Our personal lives are being increasingly invaded by technical developments, a fact that raises socially relevant questions. Margarete Jahrmann, who conducts arts-based research, has chosen a playful approach to highlight these issues: with the help of her “Ludic Method” and live performances, she is encouraging people to think about brain scans, privacy and flow states.

Read more

