Playing with brain data
Our personal lives are being increasingly invaded by technical developments, a fact that raises socially relevant questions. Margarete Jahrmann, who conducts arts-based research, has chosen a playful approach to highlight these issues: with the help of her “Ludic Method” and live performances, she is encouraging people to think about brain scans, privacy and flow states.
