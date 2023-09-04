Zum Inhalt springen
Statistics of the invisible

Statistics of the invisible

In order to obtain information about dark matter and dark energy from the huge amounts of data to be generated by the new ESA probe Euclid, astrophysicist Laila Linke and her team in Innsbruck are using novel statistical methods. As soon as Euclid sends its first data to Earth, the researchers intend to have a tool ready to gain new information on the most important questions concerning the invisible side of the cosmos.

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Contact:
Ingrid Ladner
Austrian Science Fund (FWF)
Editor scilog
Telefon: +43 676 83487 8117
E-mail: ingrid.ladner@fwf.ac.at
Website: https://scilog.fwf.ac.at/

