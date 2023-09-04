Statistics of the invisible

In order to obtain information about dark matter and dark energy from the huge amounts of data to be generated by the new ESA probe Euclid, astrophysicist Laila Linke and her team in Innsbruck are using novel statistical methods. As soon as Euclid sends its first data to Earth, the researchers intend to have a tool ready to gain new information on the most important questions concerning the invisible side of the cosmos.

