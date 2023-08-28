Courage, resources, and open doors

In the School Quality and Teacher Education (SQTE) project, Roland Bernhard asked principals and school administrators how, in just a few years, London schools facing major challenges have been transformed into places where disadvantaged children can thrive. The recipe seems simple: implementing ideas without delay, reducing red tape, leaving classroom doors open, and applying one useful key indicator.

