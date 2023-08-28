Zum Inhalt springen
Courage, resources, and open doors

PRESS INFORMATION Improving teaching quality the right way: Courage, resources, and open doors

In the School Quality and Teacher Education (SQTE) project, Roland Bernhard asked principals and school administrators how, in just a few years, London schools facing major challenges have been transformed into places where disadvantaged children can thrive. The recipe seems simple: implementing ideas without delay, reducing red tape, leaving classroom doors open, and applying one useful key indicator.

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Contact:
Ingrid Ladner
Austrian Science Fund (FWF)
Editor scilog
Telefon: +43 676 83487 8117
E-mail: ingrid.ladner@fwf.ac.at
Website: https://scilog.fwf.ac.at/

