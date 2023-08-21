Zum Inhalt springen
A herbicide-free future?

A herbicide-free future?

In farming, some plants that can impact the development of neighboring plants are used as cover crop between two phases of cultivation in order to suppress weed growth. It is believed that chemical interactions in the soil are at the root of this mechanism. An Austro-Swiss research group is now seeking to clarify the exact nature of these interactions with the ultimate goal of finding herbicide-free alternatives to weed control.

Contact:

Contact:
Ingrid Ladner
Austrian Science Fund (FWF)
Editor scilog
Telefon: +43 676 83487 8117
E-mail: ingrid.ladner@fwf.ac.at
Website: https://scilog.fwf.ac.at/

