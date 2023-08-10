Closing: Binder Grösswang advises Macquarie Asset Management on the acquisition of a significant minority stake in Best in Parking AG

Closing: Binder Grösswang advises Macquarie Asset Management on the acquisition of a significant minority stake in Best in Parking AG

Binder Grösswang advises Macquarie Asset Management as Austrian Counsel in cooperation with Lead Counsel Linklaters LLP on the acquisition of a minority stake in Best in Parking AG via Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 7.

Best in Parking is a leading developer, owner, and operator of parking and mobility infrastructure. Headquartered in Vienna, the company is active across Austria, Italy, Croatia, Switzerland, Slovakia, Slovenia and other markets in the Balkans. Best in Parking operates approximately 87,000 parking spaces across 198 prime locations in 40 cities and offers technology, traffic management, parking access control and smart city solutions.

Together with Macquarie Asset Management, Best in Parking aims to further expand its growth course in Central and South-eastern Europe and to transform from a pure parking operator to a pioneer for "Smart & Climate Active Cities". Additionally, the company intends to scale its electronic vehicle charging access points, from around 470 today to 1,000 by 2025.

“We are happy to support Macquarie Asset Management with their investment in an innovative Austrian operator of parking and mobility infrastructure and their support in the roll out of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, that is needed to meet the evolving needs of customers” comments Florian Khol, Partner at Binder Grösswang.

The Binder Grösswang deal team was led by M&A partner Florian Khol and M&A senior associate Philipp Tagwerker and included Markus Uitz, Alexander Kramer, Lisa Jost, David Steininger (Real Estate), Clemens Willvonseder and Larissa Wagner (Tax) Valentina Hekele and Sung-Hyek Hong (Corporate/M&A), Emanuel Welten, Mathias Drescher, Gerald Sammer (Banking & Finance), Ivo Rungg, Hellmut Buchroithner, Florian Defrancesco, Florian Gruber (IP/IT/Data Protection), Horst Lukanec, Sabine Apfl-Trompeter, Magdalena Schachinger (Employment), Johannes Barbist, Stefan Frank, Raphael Dorda, Armin Nimmrichter (Regulatory), Christine Dietz and Max Danzinger (Competition Law).

About Binder Grösswang

As one of the leading Austrian commercial law firms with a strong international focus, Binder Grösswang has been advising on all questions of commercial law for more than 60 years. Binder Grösswang employs more than 185 people in Vienna and Innsbruck. The law firm advises well-known national and international companies from all sectors.



International legal directories such as Juve, Chambers, The Legal500 and IFLR 1000 regularly award top ratings to Binder Grösswang in all practice areas. These honours include international prizes such as the Chambers Europe Austrian Law Firm of the Year Award and the IFLR European Law Firm of the Year Award.

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Petra Hinterberger

BINDER GRÖSSWANG Rechtsanwälte GmbH

Head of Corporate Communications and Business Development

Telefon: +43 1 534 80 - 669

E-mail: hinterberger@bindergroesswang.at

Website: https://www.bindergroesswang.at/presse