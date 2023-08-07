Gender Medicine: Gender inequality is harming health

Unlike sex, which is solely a biological designation, gender is based on social factors. Social stereotypes, unequal pay, and unpaid work as a carer are suspected of affecting a person’s health just like biological differences do. A group of Vienna-based researchers developed a new analytical tool in collaboration with several international teams in order to render these effects measurable for the first time. It marks an initial step on the path toward the gender-sensitive medicine of the future.

