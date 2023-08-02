Binder Grösswang advises Wendel on the sale of Constantia Flexibles to One Rock Capital Partners

Binder Grösswang as local counsel advises the French investment company Wendel S.E. on the sale of Constantia Flexibles to One Rock Capital Partners

Wendel and further shareholders signed an agreement to sell its portfolio company Constantia Flexibles, a global leader in the flexible packaging market, to an affiliate of One Rock Capital Partners. Binder Grösswang as local counsel provided legal advice for Wendel and the other shareholders with regard to Austrian law.



Constantia Flexibles is the world’s third-largest producer of flexible packaging, with 7,650 employees that manufacture tailor-made packaging solutions at 30 sites in 16 countries.



The closing of the transaction should take place during the second half of 2023, subject to the satisfaction of the contractual conditions precedents, including the clearance by regulatory authorities.



Transaction Advisors

The Binder Grösswang team was led by partner Dr. Thomas Schirmer, senior associates Felix Fuith and Mona Holzgruber and associate Christopher Marchel (Corporate/M&A) and included partner Angelika Pallwein-Prettner, senior associate Sabine Apfl-Trompeter and associate Inka Eßl (Employment), partner Stefan Tiefenthaler, senior associate David Rötzer and associate David Schneebauer (Banking & Finance), counsel Alexander Kramer and associate Lisa Jost (Real Estate), partner Stefan Albiez and associate Mara Gfader (Dispute Resolution), partner Regina Kröll, partner Johannes Barbist and associate Raphael Dorda (Regulatory) and partner Christian Wimpissinger and senior associate Barbara Gangl (Tax).



The team of Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP as lead counsel was jointly led by partners Dr. Axel Wahl and Georg Linde (Corporate/M&A, both Frankfurt).



About Binder Grösswang

As one of the leading Austrian commercial law firms with a strong international focus, Binder Grösswang has been advising on all questions of commercial law for more than 60 years. Binder Grösswang employs more than 185 people in Vienna and Innsbruck. The law firm advises well-known national and international companies from all sectors.



International legal directories such as Juve, Chambers, The Legal500 and IFLR 1000 regularly award top ratings to Binder Grösswang in all practice areas. These honours include international prizes such as the Chambers Europe Austrian Law Firm of the Year Award and the IFLR European Law Firm of the Year Award.

