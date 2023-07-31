Fossilized corals help shed light on our climate future

PRESS INFORMATION Fossilized corals help shed light on our climate future

The last warm period in the Earth’s history occurred about 125,000 years ago when temperatures evolved akin to current developments driven by man-made climate change. A research group at the University of Vienna is investigating fossil corals from that prehistoric warm period. Among their objectives is the ability to make predictions about the future development of biodiversity in reef habitats.

