The transformation of secret services

The genesis of modern intelligence services was neglected by research for a long time, the assumption being that most of its evolution happened in the decade preceding the First World War. In her work, historian Verena Moritz, who focuses primarily on the military intelligence service of the Austro-Hungarian monarchy and its activities directed toward Russia, was able to show that everything started earlier than hitherto believed.

Read more

