Designing magnets for the green transition

Physicist Harald Özelt is using artificial intelligence to optimize strong magnets for the energy transition. Özelt intends to reduce the proportion of expensive and limited rare earths in the magnets while improving their performance for use in engines and generators. The self-learning algorithms focus initially on individual magnet grains, but then also on the grains’ interaction within a composite.

