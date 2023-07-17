Zum Inhalt springen
Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
  • E-Mails
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

Designing magnets for the green transition

PRESS INFORMATION Designing magnets for the green transition

Physicist Harald Özelt is using artificial intelligence to optimize strong magnets for the energy transition. Özelt intends to reduce the proportion of expensive and limited rare earths in the magnets while improving their performance for use in engines and generators. The self-learning algorithms focus initially on individual magnet grains, but then also on the grains’ interaction within a composite.

Read more

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Ingrid Ladner
Austrian Science Fund (FWF)
Editor scilog
Telefon: +43 676 83487 8117
E-mail: ingrid.ladner@fwf.ac.at
Website: https://scilog.fwf.ac.at/

MEDIACONTACT-PLUS-MAILING UNTER AUSSCHLIESSLICHER INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS

PA KFV: Rund 45.000 Sport...
Alle
 
JPG, 209KB
JPG, 209KB
DOC, 59KB
 

  • MEDIACONTACT-PLUS E-MAIL

    Diese Information wurde mit MediaContact-Plus versendet.

    MediaContact-Plus ist das E-Mail-Versandsystem mit integrierter Mediendatenbank von APA-Comm.

  • FWF - Austrian Science Fund

    Zum Pressroom

    Adresse

    Sensengasse 1
    1090 Vienna
    Austria

  • Rückfragen & Kontakt

    Ingrid Ladner
    Austrian Science Fund (FWF)
    Editor scilog
    Telefon: +43 676 83487 8117
    E-mail: ingrid.ladner@fwf.ac.at
    Website: https://scilog.fwf.ac.at/

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: