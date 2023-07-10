What if you don't feel any pain?

Initially, it sounds like science fiction. But being insensitive to pain is a serious symptom of certain forms of neuropathy. Moreover, the condition causes wound healing to deteriorate, so that even the smallest injuries can result in blood poisoning, ulcers or mutilation. Specialists have now joined forces in a transnational project to establish a diagnostic network and investigate genetic causes. One of them is a researcher from Austria.

