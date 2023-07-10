Zum Inhalt springen
Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
  • E-Mails
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

What if you don't feel any pain?

PRESS INFORMATION What if you don't feel any pain?

Initially, it sounds like science fiction. But being insensitive to pain is a serious symptom of certain forms of neuropathy. Moreover, the condition causes wound healing to deteriorate, so that even the smallest injuries can result in blood poisoning, ulcers or mutilation. Specialists have now joined forces in a transnational project to establish a diagnostic network and investigate genetic causes. One of them is a researcher from Austria.

Read more

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Ingrid LadnerAustrian Science Fund (FWF)Editor scilogTelefon: +43 676 83487 8117E-mail: ingrid.ladner@fwf.ac.atWebsite: https://scilog.fwf.ac.at/

MEDIACONTACT-PLUS-MAILING UNTER AUSSCHLIESSLICHER INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS

„Natur im Garten“ & BILLA...
Alle
 
JPG, 147KB
JPG, 147KB
DOC, 66KB
 

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: