Binder Grösswang advises ORLEN S.A. on the acquisition of the petrol stations network Turmöl

Binder Grösswang advises the Polish energy company ORLEN S.A. on the acquisition of the petrol stations network Turmöl.

Binder Grösswang advised ORLEN S.A., a leading energy company in Central Eastern Europe listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, on the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Doppler Energie GmbH, who operates the largest private petrol station discounter in Austria under the brands “Turmöl”, “Turmöl Quick” and “Turmstrom”, from Doppler Beteiligungs GmbH. As part of the transaction, ORLEN S.A. is acquiring a network of 266 petrol stations located all over Austria.

The signing of the transaction took place on 04.07.2023. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary regulatory conditions and expected to occur at the turn of 2023/2024.

The Binder Grösswang team was led by M&A partner Thomas Schirmer and M&A senior associate Felix Fuith and comprised further Markus Uitz, Alexander Kramer, Lisa Jost (all Real Estate), Roswitha Seekirchner, Florian Höllebauer, Christopher Marchel (all Corporate/M&A), Emanuel Welten, David Rötzer, Constantin Foissner (all Finance), Ivo Rungg, Hellmut Buchroithner, Florian Defrancesco, Philipp Jaud (all Commercial/IP/Data Protection), Horst Lukanec, Johannes Bammer, Magdalena Schachinger (all Employment), Johannes Barbist, Stefan Frank, Anian Gruber, Raphael Dorda (all Regulatory), Christian Klausegger, Dario Schmelz (all Insurance), Adrian Zwettler (Litigation), as well as Christine Dietz, Christoph Raab and Stefanie Syrch (Competition Law).

BDO (Marcus Bartl, Vanessa Bussmann, Tobias Hauer) acted as financial and tax advisor for ORLEN S.A.; Oberhammer Rechtsanwälte (Christian Pindeus and Martin Zikeli) acted as legal advisor for the Doppler Group

ORLEN S.A. is the largest Central Eastern European company with an annual turnover of 29 billion euros and operates a total of 3,000 petrol stations in Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany and Lithuania. The focus is the energy industry. The transaction forms part of ORLEN's 2030 strategy and enables the company to tap into new market segments.

Doppler Energie GmbH is a company of the Doppler Group and is the largest independent and private service station operator in Austria. The company's history dates back to 1932, when Doppler Mineralöle was founded in Wels. To date, the company operates Austria's largest private petrol station discounter with over 200 petrol stations under the brands “Turmöl”, “Turmöl Quick” and “Turmstrom”.

About Binder Grösswang

As one of the leading Austrian commercial law firms with a strong international focus, Binder Grösswang has been advising on all questions of commercial law for more than 60 years. Binder Grösswang employs more than 185 people in Vienna and Innsbruck. The law firm advises well-known national and international companies from all sectors.

International legal directories such as Juve, Chambers, The Legal500 and IFLR 1000 regularly award top ratings to Binder Grösswang in all practice areas. These honours include international prizes such as the Chambers Europe Austrian Law Firm of the Year Award and the IFLR European Law Firm of the Year Award.

