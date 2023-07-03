Austria’s tax system increasingly geared to consumption

While capital is mobile and states are subject to international tax competition, consumption is usually domestic: this is one of the reasons why many tax systems worldwide are shifting towards a more consumption-based approach. Austria seems to have adopted this strategy at a particularly early point in time. Lawyer Anna-Maria Anderwald is analyzing the ways in which the Austrian fiscal regime has changed over the last 30 years. Her findings indicate a problematic development in terms of wealth distribution.

