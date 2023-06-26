Interactive technologies for being different together

Not only can technologies make life easier, they can also cause harm by putting people in boxes, for instance when search results reproduce gender stereotypes or prejudice about ethnic origin. Diversity computing is a concept aimed at counteracting this negative effect, both in online and in real-world contexts. A group of researchers in Salzburg are working with school students to investigate how technologies can be used in the many informal educational spaces in schools to create diverse and inclusive zones of encounter.

