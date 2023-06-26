Zum Inhalt springen
Alle
  • Alle
  • Bilder
  • Videos
  • Audios
  • Grafiken
  • PDF
  • Studien
  • E-Mails
 
Aussendersuche Terminsuche Topthemen Hilfe
 
 

Interactive technologies for being different together

PRESS INFORMATION Interactive technologies for being different together

Not only can technologies make life easier, they can also cause harm by putting people in boxes, for instance when search results reproduce gender stereotypes or prejudice about ethnic origin. Diversity computing is a concept aimed at counteracting this negative effect, both in online and in real-world contexts. A group of researchers in Salzburg are working with school students to investigate how technologies can be used in the many informal educational spaces in schools to create diverse and inclusive zones of encounter.

Read more

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Ingrid Ladner
Austrian Science Fund (FWF)
Editor scilog
Telefon: +43 676 83487 8117
E-mail: ingrid.ladner@fwf.ac.at
Website: https://scilog.fwf.ac.at/

MEDIACONTACT-PLUS-MAILING UNTER AUSSCHLIESSLICHER INHALTLICHER VERANTWORTUNG DES AUSSENDERS

Almdudler übernimmt eigen...
Alle
 
JPG, 345KB
JPG, 345KB
DOC, 60KB
 

  • MEDIACONTACT-PLUS E-MAIL

    Diese Information wurde mit MediaContact-Plus versendet.

    MediaContact-Plus ist das E-Mail-Versandsystem mit integrierter Mediendatenbank von APA-Comm.

  • FWF - Austrian Science Fund

    Zum Pressroom

    Adresse

    Sensengasse 1
    1090 Vienna
    Austria

  • Rückfragen & Kontakt

    Ingrid Ladner
    Austrian Science Fund (FWF)
    Editor scilog
    Telefon: +43 676 83487 8117
    E-mail: ingrid.ladner@fwf.ac.at
    Website: https://scilog.fwf.ac.at/

Cookie-Präferenzen

Wählen Sie aus, ob diese Website lediglich funktionelle Cookies und/oder Marketing-Cookies, wie nachfolgend beschrieben, verwenden darf: