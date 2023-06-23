Press Kit | Point of View #27 at Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna from 23 June 2023

Point of View #27 A Masterpiece and its (Almost) Forgotten Collector The So-Called Benda Madonna and Gustav von Benda's Legacy From 23 June until 12 November 2023, Picture Gallery Room XI

From 23 June to 12 November 2023, the Kunsthistorisches Museum commemorates one of its most important patrons - Gustav von Benda (1846 - 1932) - with Point of View #27 A Masterpiece and its (Almost) Forgotten Collector. The Kunsthistorisches Museum owes a great deal not only to the Habsburgs: especially in the early 20th century, bourgeois collectors repeatedly ensured that the holdings grew. Gustav von Benda donated his rich collection of sculptures, paintings and other works to the Kunsthistorisches Museum in 1932. Initially housed in the Neue Burg, Benda's art treasures were distributed among the various departments of the museum against his will as early as 1939. The fact that Benda had belonged to the Jewish community until 1895 certainly contributed to this decision.

Supplemented by historical photographs and other works, the centerpiece of Point of View #27 is a masterful painting of the Virgin Mary that is part of Benda's 1932 legacy. Named after this painting, its creator is known to experts as the "Master of the Benda Madonna." This anonymous artist is certainly one of the most fascinating painters who were active at the end of the 15th century on the Upper Rhine, in the direct environment of Martin Schongauer. After the recent elaborate restoration, Mary and Child, the so-called Benda Madonna, will now be on display for a few months in Room XI of the Gemäldegalerie.

Point of View #27 A Masterpiece and its (Almost) Forgotten Collector was curated by Guido Messling, Curator of German Painting, and Konrad Schlegel, Curator Imperial Treasury Vienna and Kunstkammer Vienna.

For the first time, an open-access publication is available on this series. It contains contributions by Guido Messling on the anonymous master and his work and by Konrad Schlegel on the collector Gustav von Benda and his legacy. Anneliese Földes writes from the conservator's point of view. Ansichtssache 27 - Online Publikation (English version available as of July 2023).

Please do not hesitate to contact us for enquiries and appointments with the curators.

