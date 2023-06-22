Simona Shpilsky: A New Attorney for Binder Grösswang’s Corporate/M&A Team

As of 22 June, Simona Shpilsky (29) will be supporting the Binder Grösswang Corporate/M&A team, led by Partner Andreas Hable, as an attorney at law. Simona Shpilsky has years of experience advising companies on domestic and international M&A transactions. She focuses particularly on M&A, company law and corporate governance as well as on advising private clients in the field of assets and succession.

"Simona Shpilsky displays a high level of expertise, exceptional commitment and a profound understanding of our clients’ needs. We are delighted to have her as a valuable member of our team and are confident that she will be a driver of our further success,” Andreas Hable affirms.

Simona studied law at the University of Vienna and the London School of Economics (Mag. iur.). She passed the Austrian bar examination in the spring of 2021 and joined Binder Grösswang as an associate in August 2021. Previously she had gathered practical experience as an associate at other renowned law firms in Vienna.

"I look forward to the coming challenges with joyful anticipation and will be proud to support my team as an attorney at law in the future. Together we will continue to provide outstanding counsel to our clients,” says Simona Shpilsky.

About Binder Grösswang

As one of the leading Austrian commercial law firms with a strong international focus, Binder Grösswang has been advising on all questions of commercial law for more than 60 years. Binder Grösswang employs more than 185 people in Vienna and Innsbruck. The law firm advises well-known national and international companies from all sectors.

International legal directories such as Juve, Chambers, The Legal500 and IFLR 1000 regularly award top ratings to Binder Grösswang in all practice areas. These honours include international prizes such as the Chambers Europe Austrian Law Firm of the Year Award and the IFLR European Law Firm of the Year Award.

