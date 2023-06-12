Science in the service of diplomacy

PRESS INFORMATION Science in the service of diplomacy

During the Cold War, the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (IIASA) and the Institute for Human Sciences (IWM) became established in neutral Austria as two central hubs between East and West. A team of historians from the Department of Contemporary History at the University of Vienna is investigating the exchanges that took place on neutral ground, the players involved, and the impact of this model of scientific diplomacy beyond the time after the fall of the Iron Curtain.

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Ingrid Ladner

Austrian Science Fund (FWF)

Editor scilog

Telefon: +43 676 83487 8117

E-mail: ingrid.ladner@fwf.ac.at

Website: https://scilog.fwf.ac.at/