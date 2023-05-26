Chambers Europe Awards 2023: Binder Grösswang is Austrian Law Firm of the Year

Binder Grösswang, one of Austria’s leading commercial law firms, has once again been honoured by an international legal publication. The renowned British publisher Chambers and Partners has designated Binder Grösswang as the Austrian Law Firm of the Year 2023.

“It is a great honour for us to be able to take home this important award. Becoming the Austrian Law Firm of the Year is the result of outstanding teamwork and the high trust placed in us by our clients – of which we are very proud. The award confirms our strategy of pursuing a path of continuous further development with a focus on essentials,” commented Andreas Hable and Stefan Tiefenthaler, Managing Partners at Binder Grösswang.

The annual Chambers Europe Awards are among the most highly recognized distinctions in the legal sector and honour the work of national and international law firms in Europe. These awards give recognition to exceptional achievements by a law firm in the most important legal fields of the region as well as impressive strategic growth and outstanding legal counsel.

The Chambers Europe Awards were presented at a special ceremony held on 25 May 2023 in Milan. The Chambers Europe Awards were presented at a special ceremony held on 25 May 2023 in Milan. Andreas Hable, Stefan Tiefenthaler, Angelika Pallwein-Prettner, Christian Klausegger and Emanuel Welten, partners at Binder Grösswang, accepted the Austrian Law Firm of the Year Award on behalf of Binder Grösswang.

Chambers identifies the best law firms in each region on the basis of its entire research of the last twelve months for the Chambers Europe Guide. This includes the legal counsel provided for the most important transactions of the year and reflects feedback from the market and from clients.

During the past year, in line with Binder Grösswang’s motto “Law. Forward Thinking”, the firm focussed particularly on (legal) questions of the future. Digital issues, online platforms, green bonds and sustainable financing, crypto assets or, for example, the establishment of companies in virtual environments will be typical matters requiring legal counsel in the future. Binder Grösswang is a pioneer in major trends of the legal profession such as legal tech, digital law and sustainability. Through this future-oriented approach, problems can be identified at an early stage and successfully resolved.

The Chambers Europe Guide

Since 1999, Chambers & Partners, the renowned London-based publisher for the legal sector, has analyzed the legal markets of more than 180 countries. 200 research analysts conduct thousands of interviews with lawyers and clients every year. Based on painstaking research and the analysis of comprehensive submissions from law firms, Chambers & Partners identifies the leading lawyers and law firms and publishes the results in annual regional guides.

About Binder Grösswang

As one of the leading Austrian commercial law firms with a strong international focus, Binder Grösswang has been advising on all questions of commercial law for more than 60 years. Binder Grösswang employs more than 185 people in Vienna and Innsbruck. The law firm advises well-known national and international companies from all sectors.

International legal directories such as Juve, Chambers, The Legal500 and IFLR 1000 regularly award top ratings to Binder Grösswang in all practice areas. These honours include international prizes such as the IFLR European Law Firm of the Year Award.

