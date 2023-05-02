Anian Gruber: Now an Attorney at Law at Binder Grösswang

Since the beginning of May, Anian Gruber has been strengthening the Binder Grösswang regulatory team as an attorney at law.

“I am pleased to be continuing my career as a member of Binder Grösswang’s regulatory team and offering our clients highest-quality legal counsel,” says Anian Gruber.

Anian Gruber has extensive experience in advising national and international clients. The main focuses of his practice include ESG compliance (particularly supply-chain compliance), environmental and energy law, industrial law, administrative criminal proceedings and general compliance advice. He joined the regulatory team led by Binder Grösswang partner Johannes Barbist as an associate in 2018.

Prior to his employment with Binder Grösswang he garnered experience in various international law firms. Anian Gruber studied law (Mag. iur.) and sport science (BSc) at the University of Innsbruck. He is currently writing his doctoral thesis on the planned European regulation of supply chains.

“Anian Gruber is a committed and experience colleague and does outstanding work for our clients. I am therefore especially pleased that he will now be enriching our team as an attorney at law,” says Johannes Barbist, partner on the firm’s regulatory team.

Über Binder Grösswang

Binder Grösswang berät seit mehr als 60 Jahren als eine der führenden österreichischen Wirtschaftskanzleien mit stark internationaler Ausrichtung zu allen Fragen des Wirtschaftsrechts. Die Kanzlei beschäftigt an den Standorten in Wien und Innsbruck über 180 Mitarbeiter*innen und betreut namhafte nationale wie auch internationale Unternehmen aller Branchen.

Internationale Fachverlage wie Juve, Chambers, the Legal500 und IFLR 1000, zeichnen alle Fachbereiche von Binder Grösswang regelmäßig mit Spitzenbewertungen aus. Dazu zählen auch internationale Preise wie der IFLR European Law Firm of the Year Award.

