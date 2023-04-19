Press Release: Donau Soja calls for certified sustainable soya imports to be allowed to flow freely into the EU

PRESS RELEASE – FOR IMMEDIATE USE

Donau Soja calls for certified sustainable soya imports to be allowed to flow freely into the EU

Vienna/Kiyv, 19 April 2023. In light of the ongoing farmers' protests in Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Bulgaria against imports of agricultural goods from Ukraine, Donau Soja – which works with farmers and producers in both Ukraine and its neighbouring EU and non-EU countries – has called on the EU and national authorities in its Member States to ensure the free flow of sustainable, certified soya and other agricultural products from Ukraine into the EU.

Donau Soja stands in solidarity with both local farmers in EU countries and its partners in Ukraine. While understanding that local farmers want to protect themselves against cheap and less sustainably produced imports from third countries, protecting local production should not come at the expense of a strong supply of sustainably produced agricultural goods in the EU.

The EU has a massive deficit in the production of legumes, with only 8% self-sufficiency in soya. This means that the EU heavily depends on imports of soybeans and meal for livestock production. Donau Soja is working with farmers across Europe to increase sustainable non-GM soya cultivation according to its standards, creating a level playing field for all European farmers and ensuring a supply of sustainable soya in line with EU legislation.

The Donau Soja/Europe Soya certification and Protein Partnership program is being implemented in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova, Serbia, and Ukraine to assure compliance with EU requirements for cultivation, such as pesticide application, non-GM status, and deforestation & conversion-free practices. Donau Soja Standards guarantee a common, high level of quality and sustainability, and support its farmers outside the EU to produce around 700,000 tonnes of sustainable soybeans, which the EU needs.

Donau Soja calls on the authorities in Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, and other neighbouring countries to take into account the importance of certified sustainably produced soybeans from Ukraine to the EU. These imports are necessary to strengthen the EU's and European supply with sustainable and certified deforestation-free non-GM soya that enters the value chains for feed and food, contributing to responsible consumption and climate change mitigation.

About Donau Soja

Donau Soja is a non-profit, independent association who supports its partners and members in progressing change to address social, environmental, and economic challenges in soya, legumes and protein production and consumption. This will increase efficiency, fairness and sustainability in European food and feed protein value chains.

