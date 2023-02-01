Binder Grösswang Appoints Two New Partners and One Counsel

As of the beginning of the new business year, Regina Kröll and Michael Horak will become partners at Binder Grösswang; Johannes Bammer is being promoted to counsel.

“Our firm’s goal is to grow by sustainably developing and promoting talented employees,” explain Managing Partners Andreas Hable and Stefan Tiefenthaler. “We therefore take all the more pleasure in announcing that this year, three more outstanding lawyers who have been enriching our team through their expertise and enthusiasm for many years are being appointed to higher positions; two of them will become partners and one will become a counsel.”

Regina Kröll (40) will be a partner on the firm’s regulatory team. She advises Austrian and international clients on regulatory law matters. Her practice focuses on public commercial law, particularly in the fields of life sciences, regulated industries (above all energy and transport), state aid law, competition law, compliance, foreign trade law and investment control law.

Regina Kröll began her career as a university assistant at the University of Innsbruck, where she received her doctorate in 2015. Since 2015 she has been a lecturer at the Faculty of Law of the University of Innsbruck and she regularly publishes articles in law journals on current legal issues.

Michael Horak (46) will be a partner specializing in intellectual property law, digital law and information technology. He supports companies and creative individuals in protecting their intellectual property, brands and know-how both in and out of court. The main focuses of his practice include domains, unfair competition, and copyright and design law. He regularly represents clients in proceedings before the Austrian Patent Office and the EUIPO as well as in civil and criminal courts, in particular in landmark proceedings before the Austrian Supreme Court.

Horak began his career as an assistant at the Department of Criminal Law of the University of Salzburg, and subsequently worked for renowned commercial law firms in Vienna as an associate and as an attorney at law. Since 2019 he has been employed with Binder Grösswang as a counsel. He studied at the Universities of Salzburg, La Rochelle in France and Münster in Germany (Mag. iur., 1999; Dr. iur., 2001), then completed postgraduate studies (LL.M.) at the London School of Economics. Horak was awarded all his degrees with distinction.

Johannes Bammer (36) will become a counsel on the firm’s employment law team. He has many years of experience advising Austrian and international clients in all areas of employment law and data protection law.

Bammer focuses on the representation of clients before labour and social affairs courts as well as on working time law, employee data protection law and specific features of collective bargaining agreements for the trade sector and IT companies.

Johannes Bammer first worked for Binder Grösswang as a legal intern from 2011 to 2013. In 2014 he became an associate with the firm and since 2018 he has been employed with Binder Grösswang as an attorney at law. He studied law at the University of Vienna (Mag. iur., 2010), business management at FHWien der WKW (MA, 2013), and completed postgraduate studies at the University of California Los Angeles (LL.M., 2017).

About Binder Grösswang

As one of the leading Austrian commercial law firms with a strong international focus, Binder Grösswang has been advising on all questions of commercial law for 60 years. Binder Grösswang employs more than 180 people in Vienna and Innsbruck. The law firm advises well-known national and international companies from all sectors.

International legal directories such as Juve, Chambers, The Legal500 and IFLR 1000 regularly award top ratings to Binder Grösswang in all practice areas. These honours include international prizes such as the IFLR European Law Firm of the Year Award.

