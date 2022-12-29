Deal announcement - Binder Grösswang Advises Investors on the Acquisition of large Parts of Veritas Group

Binder Grösswang has advised Turkish investor families around Mr. Baran Celik and Mr. Nuvit Gundemir in cooperation with SZA Schilling, Zutt & Anschütz on the acquisition of large parts of the Veritas Group, an insolvent German automotive and industrial supplier.

Signing of the purchase agreement (asset deal) occurred on 1 December 2022 with insolvency administrator Dr. Jan Markus Plathner (Brinkmann & Partner) acting as seller. The acquisition includes the Austrian subsidiary of the Veritas Group, three German plants in Gelnhausen (Hessen), Polenz and Neustadt (Saxony) as well as all subsidiaries located in Bosnia, China, Turkey and Hungary.

The Binder Grösswang team consisted of partner Philipp Kapl (lead partner, Corporate/M&A), senior associate Mona Holzgruber and associate Florian Höllebauer (all Corporate/M&A) as well as senior associate Regina Kröll (FDI). The SZA team was led by Max Hirschberger (Corporate/M&A) and included, amongst others, in particular Stephanie Birmanns (Antitrust), Andreas Herr and Phillip Kablitz (all Corporate/M&A).

Binder Grösswang was also responsible for Hungary together with Lakatos, Köves és Társai (Ádám Máttyus (lead partner, Corporate/M&A), Kornél Dirner and Viktoria Tamás (all Corporate/M&A)) and Bosnia together with BDK Advokati (Vladimir Dašić (lead partner, Corporate/M&A), Nikolina Bajić and Sanja Dedović (all Corporate/M&A)).

Partner and media contact:

Dr. Philipp Kapl is a partner at Binder Grösswang specializing in M&A transactions and private equity.

T +43 1 534 80-810, kapl@bindergroesswang.at

Mag. (FH) Petra Hinterberger, Head of Corporate Communications & Business Development

T +43 1 534 80-669, hinterberger@bindergroesswang.at

