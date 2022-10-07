60 Years of Binder Grösswang

Binder Grösswang celebrate their 60th anniversary

The partners of Austrian law firm Binder Grösswang welcomed clients, colleagues, and friends in the grand hall of the Museum for Applied Arts in downtown Vienna to celebrate their firm’s anniversary on 6 October 2022. Binder Grösswang, based in Vienna and Innsbruck, looks back on 60 successful years. Founded in 1962, the renowned firm is considered one of the leading business law firms in Austria – with a strong international orientation.

Looking into the future

On the occasion of their anniversary, Binder Grösswang prefer not to take stock of the past decades – despite the plethora of noteworthy achievements, with the firm solidly among the most successful players in the Austrian legal market. Instead, all eyes are fixed resolutely on what’s to come. The future also acts as a guiding light for Binder Grösswang’s anniversary festivities, celebrated with guests from all over the world at the Museum of Applied Arts in Vienna. Well-known Austrian news anchor Nadja Bernhard gracefully guided the guests through the evening, while celebrity DJ Klaus Waldeck filled the air with ethereal electronic music, and singer Patrizia Ferrara presented an extraordinary show.

With Binder Grösswang celebrated among others: DI Josef Braunshofer (GD Berglandmilch), Federal Minister of Finance Dr. Magnus Brunner, Mark Garrett (Chairman of the Supervisory Board OMV), Reinhard Grubhofer (Managing Director Big Bus Vienna GmbH), Mag. Markus Haidenbauer (CEO Orasis Industries Holding GmbH), DI Dr. Harald Holzgruber (CEO INTECO melting and casting technologies GmbH), Ing. Friedrich (jun.) Neubrand (Member of the Supervisory Board GrECo International Holding AG), Georg Neubrand (CFO GrECo International Holding AG), Mag. Martin Ohneberg (CEO Henn GmbH & Co KG), Mag. (FH) Hannes Pöll (Managing Director Gittis Naturprodukte GmbH), Mag. Walter Riess (CFO & CIO Lasselsberger GmbH), Mark Tonkens (CFO Borealis AG), Mag. Kathrin Zierhut-Kunz (CFO ORF III), Univ.-Prof. Dr. Brigitta Zöchling-Jud (Dean of the Faculty of Law) u.v.m

Building the future together: The “BG FutureLab”

Binder Grösswang has always looked beyond the present and attempted to anticipate the needs of the future. The firm’s 60th anniversary has only intensified this focus on the future. “Recognizing significant trends, precisely analysing them and committing to a one-step-ahead approach is the foundation for the service we provide to our clients and, in turn, their success,” states Andreas Hable, managing partner and spokesman. The “BG FutureLab” was established in order to more strongly emphasise the firm’s focus on future trends – e.g. questions concerning digitalisation or crypto assets. “This think tank, filled with experts from all areas of law, enables us to identify and address future issues and questions that are pertinent to our clients with a holistic cross-practice approach,” Raoul Hoffer, partner and head of the FutureLab adds. Designed as an open and flexible forum meant to enable the creation of something new and foster synergies, the BG FutureLab experts are also engaged with topics relating to sustainability, mobility, the internet of things, life sciences und smart city technologies.

“Sustainability Law” – A publication by Binder Grösswang provides an overview on the legal aspects of sustainability

“Sustainability Law”, a soon to be published BG FutureLab project, examines the legal aspects of sustainability. Sustainability law is not established as an independent area of law. Rather, it permeates individual areas of law in which sustainability provisions are incorporated into existing legislation. “With this book we want to offer an overview of relevant questions and potential answers. The aim of this book is to specifically look at aspects of sustainability law in the context of legal practices,” states partner Angelika Pallwein-Prettner.

Providing top researchers with tailwinds

With the law firm’s focus on important future topics, the need to support young researchers also became more prominent. This need is met through sponsorship of the Austrian Science Fund FWF and its non-profit foundation alpha+. Binder Grösswang supports two grants in order to strengthen pioneering fundamental research. “Supporting young researchers who invest their time in pioneering projects and thereby make an important contribution to enhancing our society is very near to our hearts. Therefore, we are proud to be able to support two upcoming researchers with the ‘Rückenwind (tailwind) funding bonus,’” explains managing partner Stefan Tiefenthaler.

Promoting innovation, within as well as outside the law firm, is a responsibility to which Binder Grösswang is committed, as well as to the principles of environmentally conscious and socially responsible corporate governance: Challenges that will remain part of the law firm’s focus for decades to come.

About Binder Grösswang:

As one of the leading Austrian commercial law firms with a strong international focus, Binder Grösswang has been advising on all questions of commercial law for 60 years. Binder Grösswang employs more than 180 people in Vienna and Innsbruck. The law firm advises well-known national and international companies from all sectors. www.bindergroesswang.at

Binder Grösswang Rechtsanwälte - Law. Forward thinking.

About the Austrian Science Fund (FWF) and the alpha+ Foundation:

The Austrian Science Fund (FWF) supports outstanding young researchers striving for academic independence and gives them the opportunity to conduct research in countries around the world. The Rückenwind funding bonus, made possible by the non-profit alpha+ Bundesstiftung, gets private partners involved in strengthening international ties and the careers of young researchers from Austria.

www.alphaplusstiftung.at, www.fwf.ac.at/de/

