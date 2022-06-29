Press Release: Dutch Royal Couple and the Austrian Federal President Visit AVL

Strengthening sustainable mobility, connected society and cultural exchange.

The Dutch Royal Couple, the Federal President of Austria and his Wife Visit AVL to Exchange on Technologies for Sustainable Mobility

At the invitation of the Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen, His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Máxima of the Netherlands visited AVL, one of the world’s leading mobility technology companies at its headquarters in Graz, Austria. Under the theme sustainable mobility, connected society and cultural exchange, the couples have been welcomed to technology dialogues to exchange views about “Smart and Sustainable Mobility Technologies” with representatives from politics and business.

Graz, Austria, June 29, 2022: During their three-day state visit to Austria, the royal couple, accompanied by the Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and his wife, Doris Schmidauer, the Federal Austrian Ministers Leonore Gewessler and Martin Kocher, and further high representatives of Austria and the Netherlands, traveled to AVL’s headquarters in Graz. The top priority of the visit was to discuss future sustainable mobility concepts and to exchange ideas with experts of AVL and industry partners. The dialogues included innovations in e-mobility and battery technology, autonomous and connected mobility, as well as fuel cell and hydrogen applications.

Prof. Helmut List, Chairman and CEO of AVL, welcomed the royal couple, the Federal President of Austria and his wife in AVL’s Garden of Encounters. “We are pleased to discuss and to present the latest innovation on e-mobility technologies including batteries, fuel cells and hydrogen for a green, climate-neutral mobility,” stated Prof. List.

AVL was honored to showcase latest technology insights in the fields of smart and sustainable mobility in bilateral technology dialogues within a guided tour through the headquarters. Among the highlights was the new AVL Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Test Center, which is one of the largest and most advanced test sites for fuel cells and electrolysis systems in the world. Additionally, NXP, Thinkport Vienna, and AVL presented their smart and electrified mobility solutions, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Driving (AD). Finally, the delegates visited the AVL Battery Innovation Center, established by AVL and Rosendahl Nextrom for the development, implementation, and validation of highly efficient battery production processes.

Federal President Van der Bellen is confident: “Companies like AVL with a relentless research and innovation spirit are important for Austria as international technology providers to also reach climate goals working on sustainable mobility solutions.”

About AVL

AVL is one of the world’s leading mobility technology companies for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors. Drawing on its pioneering spirit, the company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies for a greener, safer and better world of mobility. With a holistic approach - from ideation phase to serial production - the company covers vehicle architectures and platform solutions including the impact of new propulsion systems and energy carriers. To achieve the vision of climate-neutral mobility, AVL drives innovative and affordable solutions for all applications - from traditional to hybrid to battery and fuel cell electric technologies. The offerings range from simulation, virtualization and test automation for product development to ADAS/AD and vehicle software. AVL combines highly scalable IT, software and technology solutions with its application know-how, thereby offering tools in areas such as Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity or Embedded Systems. Furthermore, AVL is striving towards a safe and comfortable driving experience for everyone and brings a comprehensive understanding of assisted and automated driving functions in different vehicles and environments into play.

AVL's passion is innovation. Together with 10,700 employees at more than 90 locations and with 45 Tech and Engineering Centers worldwide, AVL is supporting customers in their mobility ambitions. In 2021, the company generated a turnover of 1.6 billion Euros, of which 12% are invested in R&D activities to ensure continuous innovation.

For more information: www.avl.com

