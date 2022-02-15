Press Release: TCD and AVL Collaboration

Digitalization of the Development Process

TCD and AVL Collaborate in the Area of Model-Based Development To Achieve Best-In-Class Vehicle Performance and Driver Satisfaction

Introducing cutting-edge technologies such as virtual vehicle concept definition, Driver-in-the-Loop and model-based calibration and testing.

Graz, Austria, February 2022: AVL is proud to be chosen by Toyota Customizing & Development Co.,Ltd. (TCD) as partner in the area of model-based vehicle development. The partnership enables the introduction of cutting-edge technologies such as virtual vehicle concept definition, Driver-in-the-Loop (DiL) and model-based calibration and testing to promote efficiency and quality improvements during the development process.

Starting in 2016, the successful collaboration constantly evolved towards a trusted long-term partnership. The range of collaboration areas constantly increases, always having the goal of maximizing the virtualization of the development process and achieving best-in-class driving performance in mind. "Using AVL's vehicle simulation tool AVL VSM™ as well as state-of-the-art analysis, visualization tools and the jointly developed methodology enabled us to achieve best-in-class driving attributes and digitalization of the development process", Hiroshi Yuchi, General Manager Research & Development at TCD.

Mario Oswald, Head of Virtual Vehicle and Energy Management at AVL, adds: “Having the chance of supporting TCD vehicle development is a great honor for AVL. Jointly pushing the limits and combining competences drive the successful collaboration.”

About AVL

With more than 11,000 employees, AVL is the world’s largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors. Drawing on its pioneering spirit, the company provides concepts, solutions and methodologies to shape future mobility trends. AVL creates innovative and affordable technologies to effectively reduce CO 2 by applying a multi-energy carrier strategy for all applications – from hybrid to battery electric and fuel cell technologies. The company supports customers throughout the entire development process from the ideation phase to serial production. To accelerate the vision of smart and connected mobility AVL has established competencies in the fields of ADAS, autonomous driving and digitalization.

AVL’s passion is innovation. Together with an international network of experts that extends over 26 countries and with 45 Tech- and Engineering Centers worldwide, AVL drives sustainable mobility trends for a greener future. In 2020, the company generated a turnover of 1.7 billion Euros, of which 12% are invested in R&D activities.

For more information: www.avl.com

About TCD

TCD’s mission is to develop and sell a wide range of aerodynamic, suspension, exterior, and interior parts, as well as superbly functional complete vehicles that fit perfectly with the car-based lifestyles of its customers and heighten the excitement of everyday life.

Close collaboration with Toyota Motor Corporation allows TCD to develop products with a close eye on market trends. The company’s unique organization that integrates sales, planning, design, development, purchasing, production, installation, quality, and after-sales service enables TCD to sell exciting products that meet the needs of its customers through Toyota’s nationwide network of dealers.

For more information: www.toyota-cd.co.jp/english

