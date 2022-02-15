Rhomberg Sersa Ireland (RSIE) Awarded Gold Ecovadis Status

P R E S S R E L E A S E



Rhomberg Sersa Ireland (RSIE) Awarded Gold Ecovadis Status

Kildare (Ireland), February 15, 2022 – Rhomberg Sersa Ireland (RSIE) has received a Gold level rating from EcoVadis in recognition of its sustainability ethos. The Gold rating places RSIE among the top 5% of the approximately 85,000 companies rated by EcoVadis across all industries.

RSIE is also just one of 285 companies in the rail and road industries hold any level of EcoVadis status.

“We are extremely pleased on behalf of both the company and our team which have achieved Gold status from EcoVadis,” said Billy Stamp, Managing Director with RSIE.

“We take our responsibilities to the environment, labour, human rights and ethics very seriously and this is demonstrated with the achievement of this award.

“I would like to thank all the RSIE team members who continue to work diligently to meet and exceed these standards which are important not only to our company but to our client and the wider environment.”

EcoVadis is a sustainability assessment which evaluates how well a company has integrated the principles of sustainability (environmental, social and governance topics) into their business and management system.

EcoVadis has grown to be the trusted provider of business sustainability ratings and its methodology is built on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and the ISO 26000, covering 200+ spend categories and 160+ countries. The Sustainability Scorecard illustrates performance across 21 indicators in four themes: environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

RSIE is a member of Rhomberg Sersa Rail Group (RSRG) and all companies within the group will undergo the EcoVadis assessment. A number of companies in RSRG have already been assessed including Rhomberg Bahntechnik (Silver), BBW Austria (Silver), RS Germany (Gold) as well as SERSA in Switzerland (Silver) in the company portfolio.

About Rhomberg Sersa Ireland (RSIE)

As a company within the Rhomberg Sersa Rail Group, RSIE is one of Europe's most comprehensive railway technology companies. RSRG employs approximately 2,600 members of staff. During the 2020/21 business year, the Group achieved a turnover of E466 million in eight countries across three continents.

RSIE began operating in Ireland in 2019 after being awarded a contract to deliver track maintenance services to Iarnród Éireann / Irish Rail via the operation of On Track Machines (OTMs).

In 2020 the company was awarded four ISO standards; ISO 9001:2015; ISO 14001: 2015; ISO 19600:2014 and ISO 45001:2018.

RSIE employs 60 people and continues to grow.

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Kontakt: Torben Nakoinz

Pressekontakt: Rhomberg Sersa Rail Group

Telefon: +43 5574 403-2146, Fax +43 5574 403-2003

E-mail: torben.nakoinz@rsrg.com