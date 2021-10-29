Rhomberg Sersa Rail Group To Acquire Balfour Beatty Track Solutions Business (clavis press release)

Bregenz/Zürich (Europe)/Dallas (US), October 29, 2021 – Rhomberg Sersa Rail Group (RSRG) and Balfour Beatty U.S. are pleased to announce they have entered into an agreement for the acquisition by RSRG of the Balfour Beatty Track Solutions division. The division will be rebranded as Rhomberg Sersa North America (RSNA).

The acquisition means that RSNA will be the largest owner operator of ballast cleaning services in North America.

The purchase increases the geographic footprint of RSRG, a company which already operates on 3 continents and in 7 other countries, including Canada. It also makes RSRG one of the few European rail contractors to have a significant and permanent presence in the U.S.

Thomas Bachhofner, CEO of RSRG stated: "As one of the technology leaders in the global rail business, we aim to support our customers everywhere in the world with an innovative, high-quality portfolio. The competencies and machinery of the Track Solution team will clearly help us in this endeavor. We welcome the team of Steve Atherton and we are looking forward developing the U.S. business by creating synergies within RSRG."

Michael Match, the CEO of Rhomberg Sersa North America added: “Over the past 20 years, Balfour Beatty has invested in some of the very best ballast maintenance equipment and technologies, which has translated into Track Solutions becoming a leader in track bed and ballast maintenance as well as inspection technologies in the U.S. Meanwhile in Canada, Rhomberg Sersa is the market leader in ballast cleaning, milling and specialized urban grinding. This acquisition will create by far the largest owner operator of ballast cleaning services in North America and with the market leading inspection technologies, we can provide end to end solutions to clients to restore their track bed and top of rail.”

With a fleet of 8 ballast cleaners including the 3 newest and most highly productive Plasser RM80 undercutters in North America, and supported by over 30 experienced and qualified technicians, RSNA will continue to provide the lowest cost per foot cut to clients with the best machine reliability. The recent addition of ten Plasser MFS Wagons and 2 specialized Power Wagons further expands the ability of RSNA to provide end to end solutions for ballast renewal projects.

RSNA will enable the business to effectively take the next step to evolve and expand core capabilities and services offered across the entire North American railroad industry.

Leon Blondin, CEO of Balfour Beatty U.S. said, “The Track Solutions team s offers specialized services that align nicely with RSRG’s core business of high output track maintenance machines. As one of the country’s largest rail contractors, Balfour Beatty will continue its focus on its core rail business in capital programs and traction power as we hand over the Track Solutions team into the trusted hands of RSRG.”

Steve Atherton the Division Manager for Track Solutions Balfour Beatty U.S. said: “This is truly an exciting time as the Track Solution team as we become part of the Rhomberg Sersa Group. This will strengthen our position at the forefront in ballast maintenance and inspection technologies including Ground Penetrating Radar, track geometry and automated vision-based track inspection solutions. It will also allow us to build with new solutions and engineering concepts including rail milling, material handling and the engineering support functions developed from across the rail group and their partners in Canada, UK, Europe and Australia.”

RSNA will take over the existing contracts with both public and private companies as well as grow the business across the USA. The existing client base of the division include NJ Transit, MTA, BNSF and Amtrak.

The division scans and reports on the status of 30,000+ miles of track annually.

About Rhomberg Sersa Rail Group

As a full rail infrastructure service provider, the Rhomberg Sersa Rail Group offers an almost complete range of services in the fields of railway track, systems and structures. Its portfolio covers track construction, track renewal, track maintenance and the overhaul of railway tunnels through to electromechanical infrastructure, power supply and telecommunication, consultancy, design, security and access systems, surveying and measuring technology as well as logistics services. The full railway engineering service provider also offers innovative products such as slab track construction systems and the SLS Sersa Second Life System® and drives forward the digitalization and automation of construction sites with among others Building Information Modeling (BIM). The company focuses on customer-oriented and tailor-made solutions for local and long-distance railways, freight lines or private infrastructure, acting as a general contractor.

The company employs approx. 2,600 members of staff. During the 2020/21 financial year, the Group achieved a turnover of EUR 466 million in seven countries on three continents.

For further information visit www.rhomberg-sersa.com.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Performing heavy civil, rail and vertical construction, the company is part of Balfour Beatty plc (LSE: BBY), a leading international infrastructure group that provides innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. Balfour Beatty is ranked among the top domestic contractors in the United States by Engineering News-Record.

To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.

Press contact:

Press contact:

Rhomberg Sersa Rail Group

Mariahilfstraße 29, A-6900 Bregenz, Austria

Contact: Torben Nakoinz

T: +43 5574 403-2146, F: +43 5574 403-2003

E-Mail: torben.nakoinz@rsrg.com



Balfour Beatty

Contact: Leslee Mallinson

O: +1 214 451-1158, C: +1 214 629-8045

E-Mail: lmallinson@balfourbeattyus.com