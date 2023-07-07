COP28 President-Designate meets Pakistan Prime Minister and calls for greater support for climate-vulnerable countries

Islamabad (ots/PRNewswire) - COP28 UAE President-Designate Dr. Sultan Al Jaber met the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, senior government and diplomatic officials, and youth climate advocates in Islamabad as part of his global listening and engagement tour. During his visit, he called for greater collaboration on climate and support for developing countries on the frontlines of climate change.

His visit focused on enhancing progress across mitigation, adaptation, finance and loss and damage, and meeting the needs of the most climate-vulnerable countries.

"The reality is that climate change is already having a profound impact on the lives of billions of people and this is something Pakistanis understand all too well."

"Last year's floods impacted at least 30 million people. More than 1,700 lost their lives. Millions were displaced ─ and billions of dollars in damages were incurred."

"The world is at an inflection point in climate diplomacy – platitudes will no longer suffice."

"I am determined to ensure that at COP28 the world's focus is fixed on the needs and the hopes of people, that we hear their voices, and we respond to their demands with ambition and action."

"None of us is immune to the effects of climate change, it is a political, economic and social challenge that requires all of us acting in solidarity to collaborate and find solutions."

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and COP28 President-Designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber witnessed the signing of a UAE-Pakistan MoU to cooperate on the development and investment in renewable energy projects in Pakistan to support their efforts to advance the energy transition.

Dr. Al Jaber met with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss priorities linked to the COP28 agenda, including building a robust response to the Global Stocktake, climate finance and operationalization of the loss and damage fund, tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030, climate adaptation and resilience and nature-based solutions.

Dr Al Jaber met with Sherry Rehman, Pakistan Minister of Climate Change and Environment to discuss Pakistan's vulnerability to extreme weather events linked to climate.

Dr. Al Jaber added, "At COP28, the world's focus must be fixed on the needs and hopes of people, their voices must be heard and we must respond to their demands with ambition and action."

Supporting Pakistan's efforts to advance a just energy transition, the COP28 President-Designate and the Pakistani Prime Minister witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the UAE's Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure and the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to cooperate on the development and investments of renewable energy projects in Pakistan. The agreement was signed by Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and Rashid Mahmood Langrial, Federal Secretary from Pakistan's Ministry of Energy.

"We must build the energy system of the future while decarbonizing the energy system of today," stressed the COP28 President-Designate. "This includes tripling renewables and doubling both energy efficiency and hydrogen production. We must also achieve net zero methane emissions by 2030 and deliver on net zero carbon emissions by 2050."

Dr. Al Jaber added: "We must streamline and simplify access to climate finance and reform IFIs and MDBs, while incentivizing the private sector to play a larger role in climate finance. Developed countries must deliver on their promise of $100 billion annually to the Global South and the Loss & Damage fund must be operationalized."

During his visit, Dr. Al Jaber also delivered a speech at the Pakistan Foreign Service Academy, emphasizing the need for course-correction to get the world back on track towards meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement.

The COP28 President-Designate also pointed to the need to 'protect nature, enhance food systems, upgrade adaptation responses and bring health onto the climate agenda for the first time'. He commended Pakistan's pioneering reforestation initiatives, which "will lead to the expansion of natural carbon sinks, the protection of ecosystems and biodiversity, and better protection against land degradation and climate impacts."

Dr. Al Jaber was accompanied on the visit by the Emirates Red Crescent Secretary General Hamoud Al Junaibi, who emphasized the crucial need to respond to the humanitarian needs in Pakistan, especially in the aftermath of last year's disastrous floods.

The Secretary-General highlighted the Emirates Red Crescent's significant contribution in providing humanitarian assistance to those affected through its office in Pakistan.

"The authority has been actively engaged in Pakistan for many decades, implementing numerous relief programs and development projects in areas such as healthcare, education, social welfare, housing, and other essential services," said Al Junaibi. "The Emirates Red Crescent will continue to support vulnerable countries to alleviate the impact of natural disasters, particularly floods and earthquakes."

In Islamabad, Dr Al Jaber met with Pakistan-based youth delegates from the COP28 International Youth Climate Delegates Program and representatives from YOUNGO, the Official Children and Youth Constituency of the UNFCCC. He listened to their personal stories and efforts to mobilize climate action and welcomed their views for meaningful youth inclusion in the multilateral climate process.

"We must have the most inclusive COP ever ─ one that brings everyone to the table, using every tool available, to take a holistic approach to this global challenge," said Dr. Al Jaber.

COP28 UAE:

COP28 UAE will take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30-December 12, 2023. The Conference is expected to convene over 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, and non-state actors.

As mandated by the Paris Climate Agreement, COP28 UAE will deliver the first ever Global Stocktake – a comprehensive evaluation of progress against climate goals.

The UAE will lead a process for all parties to agree upon a clear roadmap to accelerate progress through a pragmatic global energy transition and a "leave no one behind" approach to inclusive climate action.

Youth Climate Delegate Program

Through the International Youth Delegates Program we will support 100 youth to join us from small island developing states, least developed countries and indigenous communities from around the world.

Further information on the Youth Climate Delegates can be found on the COP28 website - https://www.cop28.com/en/youth-delegates

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2148810/COP28_Pakistan_Visit.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cop28-president-designate-meets-pakistan-prime-minister-and-calls-for-greater-support-for-climate-vulnerable-countries-301871780.html

