Infosys Rolls Out Private 5G-as-a-Service to Accelerate Business Value for Enterprise Clients Worldwide

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Delivering simple, flexible, and customizable private 5G services

Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the roll-out of Private 5G-as-a-Service to accelerate business value for its enterprise clients worldwide. Infosys' Private 5G-as-a-Service delivers a simple and flexible pay-as-you-go solution for clients. Infosys' wireless 5G expertise and its Private Network Management solution ensure high bandwidth, low latency, and reliable wireless connectivity for enterprises.

The Private 5G-as-a-Service is customized to the specific needs of clients and is implemented in an agile and timebound manner. To reduce the complexity of deployment, Infosys has pre-integrated the 5G stack from multiple product vendors and tested against different use case requirements. Private 5G-as-a-Service is managed using unified management solution, providing real-time insights of operation and performance of the 5G private network.

Infosys' Private 5G-as-a-Service incorporates Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC), which reduces network lag further by minimizing the time required for data processing. This enables a much more reliable network operation for high-bandwidth enterprise use cases such as remote-guided vehicles, drone-based real-time analytics, high-definition media & video analytics, metaverse solutions and a variety of IoT/industrial IoT applications. Infosys' collaboration with its partner ecosystem offers reduced time-to-market and total cost of ownership of Private 5G rollout to its clients.

Mukesh Dialani, Research Vice President, Digital Engineering and Operational Technology Services, IDC, said, "5G Technology can accelerate business transformation goals for enterprises. The Infosys Private 5G as-a-service brings together years of industry expertise through pre-integrated verticalized business solutions, modular architecture, and an extensive partner ecosystem to help enterprises evolve their existing operating environments and tap into future business opportunities. Beyond increased cost benefits for enterprises across industries, the solution is scalable and is also offered on a flexible as-a-service model."

Mark Colaluca, Vice President/GM Communication Technology Group, HPE said, "Enterprises see Private 5G as an enabler for their digital transformation, and the Infosys approach of vertically aligned pre-integrated business solutions can accelerate 5G adoption. HPE and Infosys are working together by combining HPE's Private 5G solutions with Infosys as-a-Service offering and pre-integrated vertical use-cases for faster customer value realization."

Dinesh Rao, Executive Vice President, Co-Head of Delivery, Infosys, said, "Today's changing market dynamics, disruptive business models, and regulatory compliances need an effective strategy to accelerate digital transformation through 5G adoption. At Infosys, we are leveraging our global 5G expertise to deliver reliable, secure, and cost-effective Private 5G as-a-service, with an agile delivery approach. This is aimed at supporting our clients in their transformation journey and help them derive business benefits. Our customizable solutions for vertical domains will help customers succeed in a competitive landscape. At the same time, we will continue to collaborate with industry bodies and consortiums."

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

"Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India and the US, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law."

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infosys-rolls-out-private-5g-as-a-service-to-accelerate-business-value-for-enterprise-clients-worldwide-301756390.html

Rückfragen & Kontakt:

Contact:

PR_Global @ Infosys.com