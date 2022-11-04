Media Advisory - BMO Financial Group to Announce its Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results

Toronto (ots/PRNewswire) - BMO Financial Group will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results and hold its investor community conference call on December 1, 2022. Financial results will be issued in a news release at approximately 6:00 a.m. ET.

Investor Community Conference Call

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

The conference call will be available in a listen-only mode:

- via telephone at 1-800-898-3989 or 416-406-0743 (Toronto area), Passcode: 3582724#

- via the Internet at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results (h ttps://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=3698950-1&h=246183113&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.com%2Fhome%2Fabout% 2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-results&a=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bmo.c om%2Fhome%2Fabout%2Fbanking%2Finvestor-relations%2Ffinancial-information%2Fquarterly-results)





Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results.

Conference Call Rebroadcast A rebroadcast of the investor community presentations will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, December 31, 2022 by calling 1 (800) 408-3053 or (905) 694-9451 and entering passcode 5031862#

The webcast will be available at https://www.bmo.com/home/about/banking/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-results until February 27, 2023



For News Media Enquiries: Jeff Roman, Toronto, jeff.roman @ bmo.com, (416) 867-3996; For Investor Relations Enquiries: Christine Viau, Toronto, Christine.viau @ bmo.com, (416) 867-6956; Bill Anderson, Toronto, bill2.anderson @ bmo.com, (416) 867-7834

