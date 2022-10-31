MIGAL's Advanced AI Quadruples Cucumber Postharvest Life
Qiryat Shmona, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) -
- Laboratory results confirm that "smart," algorithmically-guided sequencing and combinations of produce treatments can dramatically extend postharvest life
- Next horizon: developing algorithms to optimize the effectivity and efficiency of Vertical Agriculture techniques
The MIGAL Galilee Research Institute (MIGAL), a regional mega-R&D center supported by Israel's Ministry of Science and Technology, today announced that its researchers have more than quadrupled the postharvest life of cucumbers - from two to nine weeks - using a "smart" sequential treatment protocol suggested by its innovative AI (Artificial Intelligence)-based algorithms.
The study, "Algorithmically-guided postharvest protocols by experimental combinatorial Ofer M. Shir, Boris Yazmir, Assaf Israeli, Dan Gamrasni, Algorithmically-guided postharvest protocols by experimental combinatorial optimization, as presented at GECCO '22: Proceedings of the Genetic and Evolutionary Computation Conference Companion, July 2022 Pages 2027–2035, https://doi.org/10.1145/3520304.3533976
