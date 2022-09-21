Guerbet announces U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Elucirem™ (Gadopiclenol)

Details on these two clinical trials are available in the www.ClinicalTrials.gov database:

Production of Elucirem™ (Gadopiclenol)

The production of Gadopiclenol will take place at one Guerbet's US and at three French plants. Those three French plants employ approximately 700 people in production and research & development.

About Gadopiclenol

Gadopiclenol, initially invented by Guerbet with subsequent contribution of Bracco intellectual property, is a new macrocyclic gadolinium-based contrast agent (GBCA) with high relaxivity. The efficacy and safety of Gadopiclenol have been evaluated in MRI of the Central Nervous System, head and neck, thorax, abdomen, pelvis and musculoskeletal system (refer to the approved USPI for full information). Details on Phase III clinical trials are available on www.ClinicalTrials.gov :

Gadopiclenol is currently in the process of examination by the European Medicines Agency.

About Guerbet

About Guerbet and Bracco Imaging Collaboration

Guerbet and Bracco Imaging entered in December 2021 into a worldwide collaboration on Gadopiclenol manufacturing and research and development indicate. Gadopiclenol will be commercialized independently under separate brands. Both Guerbet and Bracco Imaging each own valuable intellectual property on Gadopiclenol. Furthermore, after an agreed transition period when Guerbet manufactures Gadopiclenol for both Guerbet and Bracco Imaging, both companies will manufacture Gadopiclenol active ingredient and finished product.

